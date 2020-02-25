Gov Fayemi to host 2020 Best of Nollywood Awards

Kayode Fayemi, governor of Ekiti, has been announced as the host for the 2020 Best of Nollywood (BON) Awards.

The organisers of the event disclosed this on Monday, after the crew paid a visit to Fayemi at the governor’s office, where the official hosting right plaque was presented to him.

This year’s event, which happens to be the 12th edition, would hold on December 5.

Speaking during the meeting, Seun Oloketuyi, founder of the awarding body, said this year’s event will come in three phases.

“Children Day Book Reading featuring Please Don’t Touch Me by Pastor Odukoya to be headlined by Her Excellency, Erelu Fayemi, visitations to top tourist locations in the Sunshine state by past winners of the awards and the main event proper,” he said.

On his part, Fayemi appreciated BON’s delegation and assured the team of the state’s readiness to welcome the event.

“Even though I’m not a movie enthusiast, I’m married to one who bombards me daily with her analysis. So I can’t miss it,” the governor said.

“Ekiti State is a state of creative art, and we have big names in the industry like Peter Fatomilola, Foluke Daramola, Odulade and many others.

“Ekiti is more than what people think. We’re delighted to do this and love to associate with the success of the BON Awards. We look forward to hosting you and being part of events that follow.”

Abdullahi Ganduje, the governor of Kano, was the chief host during the 11th BON Awards.