Gov Ganduje Appointed Visiting Prof To American Based University

By Onwuka Gerald

East Carolina University (ECU) in the United State of America (USA) has appointed Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje full visiting professor of e-governance and international affairs.

This was made known in a statement on Tuesday by the governor’s chief press secretary, Abba Anwar.

According to him, the appointment was signed by Victor Mbarika and was delivered in a letter with the date November 30.

“Governor Ganduje’s appointment was full merited, as it was done in commendation of his achievements in good governance and overall investment to help develop human capital”, Anwar said.

The statement continued, “Impressed at governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje’s accomplishment in provision of quality governance genuine investment in human capital development, the East Carolina University’s, United State of America, International Center for Information Technology and Development, (ECU-ICITD), College of Business, appoints the governor to Senior Mentoring Scholar position as well as visiting Full Professor of E-Governance and International Affairs”.

The statement quoted the letter as saying, “Choice of choosing the governor was centered on close supervision of his achievements and progress made as a governor in the last couple of years.

“You have so far been a source of motivation to the Nigerian youths both at home and international level.

“We are astounded and equally impressed at your achievements as the Governor of Kano State. On duties expected of him, the varsity’s academic board asked the governor to provide tutorship for their Ph.D. students and young lecturers in the institution”, the statement added.