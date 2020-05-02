Gov.Ganduje Shows Change Of Heart— Pleads With kano Residents To Obey Lockdown Rules

Governor of Kano State, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje took to his twitter account to reiterate the importance of Kano State residents adhering to the lockdown rules.

Dr. Ganduje who initially asked the federal Government to relax the lockdown in the state because he feared the effect of the lockdown on the economy and livelihoods of residents today expressed his change of heart.

In his tweet , he assured residents that the administration is working fast to deal with the Covid19 outbreak in the State by converting some facilities into isolation centres.he tweeted

“We’re working fast to deal with the spread of #COVID19 in our great state with the conversion of some facilities in the state to isolation centers. The Abubakar Imam Urology Hospital, Murtala Muhammed Library Complex, Hospitality and Tourism Institute formerly Daula Hotel,”

some of these facilities include: Abubakar Imam Urology Hospital, Murtala Muhammed library complex,Nigerian Airforce Hospital, Hospitality and Tourism institutes formerly Daula Hotel and The Sport institute at Karfi.

Ganduje further pleaded with residents to maintain social distancing in order to slow down the spread of the virus.

He adviced that they remain in their homes while the administration and health workers fight the deadly virus. Kano state in the last 24 hours have recorded over 90 cases of Covid19 and recently recorded the death of Emir Tafawa Abubakar Illa II of Rano Empire.

“I reiterate my plea for all Kano citizens to adhere to the lockdown rule. We need to slow down the virus and this is only possible with social distancing. Please stay in your homes.” The Governor said

Sports Institute at Karfi and the Nigerian Air Force Hospital will now house carriers of the pandemic going forward. The Murtala Muhammad Library Complex is expected to accommodate over 200 beds and also an estimated 300 beds will be provided at Karfi Sports Institute.

