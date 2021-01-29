Gov. Makinde Bans Movement During Environmental Sanitation In Oyo

There would be total restriction of human and vehicular movements during the monthly environmental sanitation exercise holding on Saturday in Oyo State.

This was contained in a statement signed and made available to newsmen by the Commissioner, Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources, Dr. Abdulateef Oyeleke.

The statement, which indicated that the exercise would hold between 6am and 9am on Saturday, said it will not affect those on essential duties, including health workers, journalists, and the law enforcement agents.

It warned against the violation of the environmental sanitation law as deviants would face severe penalties.

“There shall be total restriction of both vehicular and human movement except for those on essential duties,” it read partly.

The release directs chairmen of Local Government and Local Council Development Areas in the state to ensure compliance in their respective domains as it is expected that citizens utilize the period to clean their surroundings.

The statement further directs all directors of Environmental Health Services in the 33 Local Governments and 35 Local Council Development Areas within the state to monitor the exercise as a matter of duty.

It, therefore, enjoined shop owners, market men and women, security operatives, Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria, Tricycle Owners and Operators Association of Nigeria, the Association of Commercial Motorcycle Riders of Nigeria and the general public to comply with this directive.