Gov. Makinde Discredits Rumors Of Lifting Social Distacing Measures In Churches And Mosques

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde in a tweet discredited the rumours circulating on social media concerning relaxing the ban on social distancing and gathering in churches and mosques. He tweeted

“A statement is circulating in the Press purportedly from me, stating that we have lifted the restrictions on social distancing regarding places of worship including mosques and churches. This information is FALSE and should be completely disregarded.”

The Governor stated that in his press briefing on the 20th of May he told residents that experts were carrying out a “risk situational analysis” and the result will be communicated them through the Oyo State Covid19 press briefing.

Oyo State has recorded 19 new cases of covid19 in the last 24 hours and has recently discharged 2 patients after testing negative twice to the virus.