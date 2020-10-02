Gov Obaseki Assures Incentives, Security For Private Investors, As Entertainment Centre Opens In Benin

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has assured durable infrastructure, security and other incentives to ensure the influx of private investors in the state.

Obaseki stated this while commissioning a multi-purpose entertainment center, DD Dynasty along Agbor Road, Benin City, state capital.

He assured business owners in the state that he will continue to support private investment in innovative and genuine ventures so they can contribute their quota to the development of the state.

In his words, “Government will continue to support private individuals who have innovative ideas and want to invest honestly. Ours is to create the enabling environment for businesses to thrive in the state. That is why we will not allow lions and tigers to operate in the state because they will disturb businesses.

“For us, entertainment is a priority. Edo people dominate the entertainment industry and as a government, we will continue to encourage investors to locate in Edo. This is a good example of businesses we would like to see in Edo.

“I know you have challenges in electricity supply and we are already working on it in the state to enable us give businesses like yours stable electricity. The least we can do as a government is to give you the infrastructure and provide security for people to come and enjoy themselves in facilities like this.

“We are a government that understands the pain of business people and how difficult it is for them to make money. Our responsibility is to help you make money. There is nothing wrong in helping citizens to be rich. We are here to support our citizens in business and make them rich in the process.”

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki (middle); Chairman and Managing Director of DD Dynasty, Chief Lady Doris Obor (3rd from right, front row); with members of Catholic Women Organisation, commissioning a multi-purpose entertainment center, DD Dynasty along Agbor Road, Benin City, on Thursday, October 1, 2020.