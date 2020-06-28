Gov Obaseki Commends Health Workers, As Edo Discharges 14 Former #COVID19 Patients

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, has commended health workers in the state for their sacrifice, resilience and commitment in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Governor, while announcing the recovery and discharge of 14 more COVID-19 patients who have now tested negative for the virus, also reassured the people of his administration’s support towards the protection and welfare of the state’s health workforce.
Obaseki, In a statement issued on Saturday, said the recovered patients have now been cleared to reunite with the society.
According to him, his administration will continue to intensify efforts to contain the pandemic across all communities in the state and protect Edo people.
He said: “We have discharged 14 more COVID-19 patients from our isolation centres. The total number of recoveries stands at 267. However, one death has been recorded, bringing the number of fatalities to 33. We appreciate our frontline workers for their sacrifices. Please, stay safe.”
Meanwhile, Commissioner for Health, Dr. Patrick Okundia, said the state has recorded a total of 873 cases, while 5,750 others are suspected cases and 2,232 others have been cleared.
He also said 1,886 line-listed contacts and 346 persons-of-interest (POI) have completed the compulsory 14-day follow-up and tested negative.
