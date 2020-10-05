Gov Obaseki Condoles With Auchi Poly Over Death Of Rector

Recently reelected governor of Edo state, Godwin Obaseki over the weekend expressed sorrow at the death of Auchi Polytechnic’s Rector, Dr. Momodu Sanusi Jimah.

The Governor said in a statement on social media:

“It is with a heavy heart that I received news of the passing of the Rector of Auchi Polytechnic, Dr. Momodu Sanusi Jimah. I condole with the management, staff and students of the institution over the death of Dr. Jimah.

“As an administrator, late Dr. Jimah brought his expertise to bear in the transformation of the institution, providing leadership to steer the institution aright upon his appointment as Rector.

“I pray that God grants his family the fortitude to bear the loss.”

Dr. Momodu Sanusi Jimah, Rector of Auchi Polytechnic in Edo State, was confirmed dead Saturday by Mustapha Oshiobugie, Public Relations Officer of the Institution to journalists.

According to Oshiobugie, the deceased died on Friday night at exactly 7.00 pm.

The PRO said, “The institution is mourning following the demise of her rector who passed away on Friday at 7.00 pm after a brief illness. I can confirm that he is no more and his remains will be committed to mother earth today Saturday at 10 am according to Muslim rites”.