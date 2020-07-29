Gov Obaseki Lauds Archbishop Margaret Idahosa at 77

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, has congratulated Archbishop Dr. Mrs. Margaret Benson-Idahosa, spiritual leader of Church of God Mission International, as she turns 77.

The Governor’s congratulatory message was contained in a statement endorsed by his Special Adviser on Media and Communication Strategy, Crusoe Osagie, on Wednesday.

“I congratulate Archbishop Dr. Mrs. Margaret Benson-Idahosa, on this auspicious occasion and thank you specially, for your invaluable counsels and support for my administration,” Obaseki was quoted as saying.

Obaseki continued, “Archbishop Dr. Mrs. Margaret Idahosa is a special gift to all of us in Edo State and beyond. She has been a source of inspiration and strength to millions of families across the world.

“Through her religious works, she has contributed significantly to nation-building, and remains a source of hope to our youth population who are in constant search for light-bearing role models.”