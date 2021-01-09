Gov Obaseki Lauds Court Judgment In Certificate Forgery Suit

By Onwuka Gerald

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki has showered encomiums on the ruling of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on the certificate forgery allegations levelled against him by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to him, Justice Ahmed Mohammed’s verdict was well-received as a victory for the rule of law.

Gov Obaseki said It is the needless efforts by desperate people, trying to negate the will of the people through devious means. However, we are happy today that justice finally prevailed.

The judgement affirmed once again, that the Edo people were well-guided, believing him to lead them in the September 2020 gubernatorial election.

Obaseki vowed to continue prioritising the development of the state amongst other things.

“My profound gratitude goes to the judiciary who despite pressure, stood by the truth and justice, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari.’’

He further thanked the People’s Democratic Party, his supporters and people of Edo State for standing with him.