Gov Obaseki Reiterates Commitment To Good Governance As He Dissolves Campaign Council

Governor Godwin Obaseki, has dissolved the Edo State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Campaign Council for the September 19 governorship election.

Obaseki who announced the action at a meeting with members of the state campaign council at Government House, in Benin City, Edo State capital, yesterday, lauded the council’s dedication to duty, which he said accounted for the election victory.

The Governor thanked the members for a job well done and described them as miracle workers.

He said, “You are all miracle workers as far this election is concerned. If you sit back and reflect on our journey so far, the time, resources and the victory that was finally achieved, you will agree with me that all those who contributed to the achievement are all miracle workers.

“I joined the PDP less than 100 days ago, put together this team and everyone went to work and got the result because we were all committed to our job. We moved round the 192 Wards across the state and I am not surprised at the result we have achieved.

“This meeting was organised first to thank you all for your effort and to formally dissolve the campaign council now that we have gotten victory in the just-concluded governorship election in Edo State. I also urge you to try and document what happened because we have made history.”

He urged leaders of the Party at the district level to get reports on the outcome of the election, adding, “it is important because commitment was made and those commitments have to be enshrined in the policies in moving Edo State forward in the next four years.

Obaseki added: “It is important we document what we have promised. Political parties help in driving policies of government, as the foundation of the party is at the ward level. I urge the party leaders to participate at the ward level.

“We have so much to do between now and the day of inauguration. The country and the world is watching Edo. They want to see how we will manage our victory and what we would do with it. The expectations of Edo people are at an all-time high and we have no choice but to deliver.

What I can promise the people is that I will provide the leadership and I will be fair, objective and transparent in dealing with issues.”

The Governor urged the leaders of the party to join him in building the party at the state and at regional levels in resuscitating the South-South regional integration bloc of Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Cross-Rivers, Edo and Delta States (BRACED) Commission.