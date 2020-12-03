Gov. Obaseki Swears In Osarodion As New SSG

By Adejumo Enock

The Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki has sworn in Osarodion Ogiri as the new Secretary to the State Government (SSG) at the Government House, Benin City on Wednesday.

The governor in his speech, said that the appointment is to serve the people and make sure their demand for good livelihood is met.

Obaseki said, “We started this journey together, and am not going to sit down here and give you the charge, you know the charge, you are part of the whole process.

“The only advice is that you are going to face pressure you have never faced before because one of the most difficult things in life, is to change an aged system or to try to get an old person to change their ways.

Similarly, the Governor said, “What we are tempting to do in the next four years we know will not be easy.

“Trying to get an aged system to now begin to work efficiently and respond to the needs of our people will add a lot of pressure on you.

“Let’s all see the EndSARs protest as a wake-up call. If we do not begin that rapid restructuring, that rapid transformation to give the young generation an opportunity and hope, then we may all be victims.

“But be rest assured that we started on a good foot and that is the way we are going to end by the grace of God”.

Furthermore, Obeseki urged the new SSG to be ready for the task ahead as he said, it will not be an easy task but will be a path to making Edo State a better place