“Gov Obaseki’s Re-Election Provided Key To Unlock Years Of Neglect, Oppression”

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has been congratulated on his victory and re-election for a second term as Governor, by the people of Ugbeka ward 3, Orhionmwon Local Government Area

The PDP Ugbeka, Ward 3 Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), John Unu congratulated the Governor on behalf of the party and people of Ugbeka.

Speaking at an ògbanè party organized over the weekend in Evboehighae, the State Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Chris Osa Nehikhare, commended the party leadership for coming out to show appreciation to the people for voting for the party.

Nehikhare assured that the area and the entire Edo State will witness rapid development in the next four years for supporting and re-electing Godwin Obaseki.

The SPS said,” We kept the margin to return Governor Godwin Obaseki during the governorship election, even though they tried to entice our people with money to buy their votes. Our people came out defiant to vote for PDP because of the achievements of Governor Godwin Obaseki.”

He also assured that Obaseki will give priority attention to rural communities in his quest to develop the state.

“Expect rapid development across Ugbeka community in Orhionmwon LGA. Our mission is to make people happy and Ugbeka ward 3 in Orhionmwon LGA is not exempted,” he said.