Gov Okowa Advises Religious Leaders To Utilize Conference Calls Amid Coronavirus Fears

As part of strategic measures to curtail the spread of coronavirus in Delta State, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has advised religious leaders to utilize conference calls.

Governor Okowa disclosed this on his official twitter handle on Wednesday.

He tweeted:

“As we work to enforce the Social Distancing directive to curb the likelihood of the Coronavirus spreading in Delta State, earlier today, I met with our highly esteemed religious leaders of all major faiths to discuss alternative ways of worship.

“At the meetings, I emphasized that not all the religious institutions will have the immediate capacity to communicate with their members through the internet. Hence, it is advised that in the interim, those that can’t, should consider utilizing conference calls.

“As a man of strong faith in the Almighty God, I told our leaders that this precaution is aimed at saving lives — and the God that we all serve hears us when we pray — regardless of our location.

“I thank our religious leaders for honouring today’s engagements at the Government House in Asaba — and for their cooperation as we move forward in this fight against the Coronavirus.”

