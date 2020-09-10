Gov. Okowa Makes Moves To Foster “Unity, Peace and Security” In Delta

Stating intentions to continue developing peace and Security in Delta State, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa in a brief statement said he had received the new General Officer Commanding the 6th Division of the Nigerian Army, Major General J.O Irefin, at the Executive Council Chambers at the Government House.

Okowa said the outcome of the meeting, was to increase camaraderie between his administration and the armed forces as a means to keeping the South-South safe.

“During our interaction, I emphasized that we will continue to work towards increasing the collaboration between the armed forces and my administration to make both our state and the South-South region more secure”, Okowa said.

“As he continues on in this new role, I wish the new GOC of the 6th Division, Major General Irefin, all the best and assure him that we will remain partners in our respective mandates to serve and protect the people of Delta State”, he added.

The Governor also met with Country Representative of the Konrad-Adenauer Foundation, Dr. Vladimir Kreck, and the Director General of the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS), Prof. Abubakar Suleiman, at the Government House.

“At the meeting, we discussed the plans of both institutions to support the work of the Delta State House of Assembly through their capacity-building trainings for legislators at the sub-national level”, he informed.