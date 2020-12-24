Gov Ortom Condemns Assassination Attempt On Katsina-Ala Chairman

By Onwuka Gerald

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has condemned the assassination attempt carried out on the Chairman of Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State, Mr. Alfred Atera on

Thursday.

The assassination attempt, claimed led to the death of three other security men and two civilians.

The Governor made fhe disclosure on Thursday in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, in Makurdi.

Ortom who described the incident which took place at the Chairman’s Katsina-Ala residence as sad, urged security operatives to bring the perpetrators to justice.

His words, “I assure the people of Sankera and other parts of the state that my government will not slack in its collaboration with security agencies to stop criminal activities in the state.

Governor Ortom sympathized with families of those who lost their lives during the attack, assuring further that the attackers would be tracked and prosecuted accordingly.