Gov. Sanwo-Olu Appoints 17 Permanent Secretaries [See Full List]

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, has approved the appointment of 17 Permanent Secretaries.

Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, in a statement on Thursday said the appointments took effect immediately.

The statement quoted Sanwo-Olu to have expressed confidence that the new officials had the qualities, competence and experiences required to deliver.

Those appointed include, Mustafa Akinwunmi, Consultant Special, Lagos State University Teaching Hospital; Oyeyemi Ayoola, Director, Projects Financial Management Unit, Treasury Office; Oluwakemi George, Director, Administration/Human Resource, Sustainable Development Goals and Investment; Temitope Hundogan, Director, Finance and Accounts, Treasury Office; Abiola Kosegbe, General Manager, State Building Control Agency; Abiodun Onayele, Secretary, State Scholarship Board; Adenike Adedoyin-Ajayi, Head of Branding, One Stop Shop (Citizens Gate, Service Charter & EODB) OTCI; Ajose Sangowanwa, Surveyor-General, Office of the Surveyor-General; Olusola Oduguwa, Director, Central Internal Audit, Office of the Chief of Staff.

Others are, Adeboye Olajide, Principal, Lagos Baptist Senior College, Orile Agege; Olamide Machado-Onanuga, Director, Public Service Standard and Performance Directorate, PSO; Tajudeen Gaji, Director, Physiotherapy Services, Health Service Commission; Owodiran Olowoshago, Director, Home Affairs, Ministry of Home Affairs. Fashola Simone, Director, Admin/Human Resource, Office of Education Quality Assurance; Mojisola Daba, Director, Admin/Human Resource, Public Service Office; Tolani Oshodi, Director, Admin/Human Resource, Lands Bureau; Waheed Kasali and Adeniran Waheed, Head of Training, Public Service Staff Development Centre.

It added that their deployment would be announced in due course.