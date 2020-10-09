Gov Sanwo-Olu Commiserates With Victims Of Lagos Gas Explosion, Takes Action

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday, condoled with the families of the victims of the Baruwa gas explosion at Ipaja area of the state.

Governor Sanwo-Olu in a statement signed by Mr. Gboyega Akosile, his Chief Press Secretary, expressed deep sorrow over the incident that claimed lives and destroyed properties worth millions of naira.

He described the incident as a sad memory in the life of the administration.

The Governor also said that his administration would take stiffer measures against operators of gas plants in the state to avoid future recurrence of such disaster.

In his words: “The gas explosion this morning has left a sour taste in my mouth. It’s a reminder of the dark episode of March this year at Abule Ado Soba when innocent lives were lost to gas explosions of monumental proportion and properties destroyed.

“I really cannot believe that we would witness another such incident, no matter how little. I wish to therefore register my heartfelt condolences to the families of those that lost their loved ones in the fire. I pray that God grant their souls eternal rest.

“The reports I got showed that the explosion could’ve been avoided if the operators of the gas plant had adhered to safety guidelines. Lives would’ve been saved, and properties too wouldn’t have been affected.”