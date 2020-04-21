Gov. Sanwo-Olu Increases April Hazard Allowance for Lagos State Health Workers from N5000 to N25,000

The Governor of Lagos State has approved the increase of Hazard allowance for Health workers in the state from N5000 to N25,000 for the month of April.

In a Circular released by the Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, Governor Sanwo-Olu said that in appreciation to the service of the health workers in this Covid19 pandemic, he has decided to increase the pay of the health workers.

The Governor believes that it will be a form of encouragement to the first responders in handling their duties with enthusiasm. He urged citizens to be hopeful that the desired results concerning the pandemic will be achieved see press release below