Gov. Sanwo-Olu Reveals Mortuaries Are Now Full—Permits Lagosians To Go Ahead And Schedule Funeral Ceremonies

The Lagos state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu in a press briefing today in Lagos state revealed that Mortuaries in Lagos state are congested due to the restriction on movement and gave permission to residents to bury their loved one but by following certain guidelines.

Sanwo-Olu stated that the Mortuaries are congested due to the Covid19 death cases and residents incapacity to bury their loved ones due to the stay at home order. The Governor therefore gave new measures to ensure the decongestion of these Mortuaries. Read statement and measures below…

“Because of this inability to hold funerals, occasioned by the restriction on movement, the mortuaries in Lagos State are now full and in urgent need of decongestion. Let me make it clear at this point that these are not Covid-19 deaths.

“I am now constrained to make this appeal to all Lagosians who have the corpses of loved ones in the mortuaries, to please go ahead and schedule these funerals.

“The mortuaries in Lagos are not full because of Covid-19 deaths –the total number of Covid-19 deaths in Lagos as at today is 20; the only reason the mortuaries are full at this time is because funerals are not being held, and have not been held for most of the last two months.

“Lagosians can hold or attend funeral ceremonies in the state as long as they comply with the requirements of the state, which are as follows:

• The total number of persons at the funeral, including officiating religious leaders, must not exceed 20.

• Physical distancing must be maintained at the funeral ceremony.

• All attendees/mourners must use masks and ensure they wash their hands after the ceremony.

• There must be no receptions or parties to accompany the funerals.

“If we are unable to see a decongestion of the mortuaries across the state in the next two weeks, the Lagos State Government will be compelled to carry out mass burials to achieve this. We do not want to be forced to do this, which is why we are asking for your cooperation in this regard.”