Gov Sanwo-Olu speaks on closed parts of Eko Bridge

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has given reasons for the closure of parts of the Eko Bridge in the early hours of yesterday, saying it was for the safety of residents and motorists who use the bridge and to pave way for maintenance works to be done on some failed portions.

Sanwo-Olu stated this yesterday morning at the Costain area of Iganmu during an inspection of some defective portions of the bridge.

He was accompanied to the site by some state government officials and the Federal Controller of Works, Adedamola Kuti.

He said he had before the closure received a report on the condition of the bridge and the need for a thorough engineering investigation to be conducted on it, which would ultimately lead to the commencement of repair works.

The Gov assured users of the bridge that contractors would get to work immediately on it to determine how maintenance could be carried out in the shortest possible time.

Lamenting how Lagos bridges “have been abused”, Sanwo-Olu said the state’s Ministry of Transportation would ensure that the traffic rules and principles were followed.

He said, “These are bridges that were not made to have dead weight on them – all the heavy trucks and containers that we park on them. The bridges were not designed for such usage. What we will do is for our Ministry of Transportation to do a full traffic impact assessment.”

The governor urged commuters in the state to be patient and obey instructions as traffic officers direct them on road diversions to alternative routes while maintenance work was being carried out.

He pointed out that although the bridge was a federal government asset, the state government had a responsibility to maintain it for the use of the residents.

In the same vein, Kuti stated that the government was committed to carrying out rehabilitation works on worn-out bearings noticed on the Eko Bridge between the Alaka and Costain portions inwards Apongbon.

“The bridge, constructed in the 1970s, is no longer safe for commuters and a detailed investigation needs to be carried out in that regard,” he stressed.