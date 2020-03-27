Gov Seyi Makinde Sacks Media Aide For Misleading The Public (SCREENSHOT)

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, on Friday, sacked his Special Assistant on Digital Media, Mr. Muritala Olajide Adigun, with immediate effect for feeding the public with misleading information.

This was contained in the termination of the appointment letter issued by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mrs Olubamiwo Adeosun, with a reference number: SP/S.662/2/Vol1/115.

“I wish to convey the approval of His Excellency, Governor Seyi Makinde, on the termination of your appointment as Special Assistant (Digital Media), with immediate effect,” the termination of appointment letter read in part.

BreakingTimes gathered that the sacked media aide carelessly posted unverified information on his Facebook page, which turned out to be false information.

He was alleged to have stolen the picture of one of the projects executed by the Lagos State Government, posting it on his Facebook page, crediting the projects to Governor Makinde’s projects.

Adigun claimed that the state governor “in his readiness to combat the escalation of Coronavirus has purchased disinfecting machines to be used across the state.”

This development was said to have infuriated the governor, who immediately called for his dismissal.

