Gov Sule suspends COE Akwanga governing council, provost, others over alleged financial misconduct

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has approved the suspension of the governing council of the College of Education Akwanga, pending the outcome of the report of an investigative committee on the activities of the institution.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government, Tijani Aliyu Ahmed, on Thursday.

According to the statement, the Governor equally directed the provost of the college, bursar, as well as the desk officer in-charge of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND), to proceed on compulsory leave with immediate effect, until further notice.

Governor Sule subsequently, approved the appointment of Dr. Roseline Kala, a former lecturer with the University of Jos and former Commissioner of Health, as interim administrator of the institution.

In a related development, the Nasarawa State Governor has approved the appointment of Mrs. Jiriko Ruth R. as the acting Rector at the Isa Mustapha Agwai I Polytechnic, Lafia.

According to a statement issued by the SSG, the appointment is with immediate effect and is for a period of six months.