Gov Tambuwal begins payment of new minimum wage

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State has ordered the payment of the new minimum wage of N30,000 to all civil servants in the state from January 2020. The governor directed the verification of personnel to weed out ghost workers on the payroll. Tambuwal issued out the directives when he received the report of the committee constituted by the state government on implementation of the new minimum wage and consequential adjustments. ”Verification of unscheduled staff and the sharp practice of the sale of offer letters of employment to unwary citizens and a situation where children are on the payroll of the government will not be condoned.