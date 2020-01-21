Gov Tambuwal reacts to Supreme Court ruling

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri, has reacted to the Supreme Court verdict on Monday which affirmed his victory.

The Court had on Monday determined the fate of five Governors.

The apex Court affirmed that incumbent Governor of Sokoto state, Aminu Tambuwal,was duly elected in the governorship election conducted on March 9, 2019.

It, therefore, struck out the appeal brought by Ahmed Aliyu of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, challenging the said election.

Reacting, Tambuwal attributed his success at the Supreme Court as a result of divine intervention and intense prayers by the people

Speaking at a special prayer session inside the Government House mosque on Monday evening, the governor said: “There is no doubt that Allah, in His infinite mercy and wisdom decided the outcome of the case instituted against us at the Supreme Court.

“As a result, what transpired today was a manifestation of what was known to to Him long ago before now.”