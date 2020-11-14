Gov. Ugwuanyi Calls For More Transport Workers Recruitment

By Adejumo Enock

The Enugu State Governor, Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has directed the Transport Ministry to recruit more workers for the state Traffic Management Authority.



Ugwuanyi gave the directives during the launch of the Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Company Ltd’s novel city transportation service in the state, christened “IVM Cruise”.



The Governor noted that it will a reminiscent of global brands such as Uber Technologies, inc. and Lyft inc. Didand will go a long way to improve transportation in the state, create jobs for the teeming youths, reduce poverty and offer opportunity for startups in transportation business.



He added that the state government will ensure a favourable operating environment, security and enabling physical infrastructure for the transport service to thrive in the state.



Noting that city transportation has been a major plank of his administration, Gov. Ugwuanyi pointed out that it recently undertook measures to optimize service delivery in the sector including the employment of Traffic Officers in the State Ministry of Transport for enhanced traffic management in the city and approval for recruitment of additional Vehicle Inspection Officers (VIO).

Other measures, according to the governor, include the procurement of additional two new vehicle Tow Trucks for managing road obstruction and other rescue operations in the state, purchase of operational Motor Bikes for the Ministry and continuous provision of communication gadgets, uniforms and kits for the operations of the Traffic Officers in the state.



“I proudly reckon that the event of today is a watershed in city transportation in Enugu State and I seize this opportunity to acknowledge the outstanding contributions of Chief (Dr.) Innocent Chukwuma,

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Innoson Group of Companies, Chief (Dr.) Innocent Chukwuma also commended Governor Ugwuanyi for “ensuring an enabling environment and a favourable investment climate for commercial activities to thrive within the state”.



Represented by a Director of the Board of Innoson Group, Mr. Alfred Nwosu, the Chairman disclosed that flag-off was “indeed auspicious as it is the realization of our company’s vision to among other things contribute to the financial empowerment of our people while transforming the city transportation system of our beloved Enugu”.



He explained that the IVM Cruise service “is a unique technology-driven ride hailing service which offers our pilots a good chance of becoming dignified transporters and owners of brand new Innoson Connect Vehicles after an initial period of three years”.