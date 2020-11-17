Gov Umahi Left Our Party For Personal Reasons – PDP

By Onwuka Gerald

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said that the exit of Ebonyi State Governor, Engr. Dave Umahi to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) was done out of personal motives.

The disclosure was made by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan on Tuesday in Abuja.

Recall earlier that Governor Umahi had been making prolonged move to defect to APC, a move he said was to protest the injustice done to the South East by PDP.

The party commended him for services rendered when he started as a State Chairman of Ebonyi PDP, from 2003 to 2007; Deputy Governor of Ebonyi state from 2007 to 2015; and two term Governor of the state from 2015 till date.

“The party after wishing the governor well, called on other members of the party to always have positive mindset to set out goals and aspirations; please be committed as there is no person bigger than PDP”, they added.