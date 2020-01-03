Gov Umahi set to pay new Minimum Wage from January 10

Ebonyi Governor David Umahi on Friday directed that civil servants in the state be paid their January salary from January 10. The governor, in a statement, said new minimum wage table agreed upon between the Organised Labour in the state and his administration will be used in the payment. The directive is an improvement on the previous policy of paying workers their salary from the 15th of every month. In the statement by the Governor’s Special Assistant on Media, Francis Nwaze, the Governor said the early payment is to give workers a smooth start as they return to work from the holidays.