Gov. Umahi Will Soon Regret Move To APC – Sen. Jubrin

By Myke Agunwa

The Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Sen. Walid Jibrin has revealed that the governor of Ebonyi State who recently decamped from the party to the All Progressives Congress (APC) will soon be abandoned by his new party.

Sen. Walid made the disclosure on Thursday in Abuja in his remarks during the 90th National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the party that held at the party’s headquarters in Abuja.

The elder statesmen praised members of the National Working Committee (NWC) for working for the harmonious cohesion of the party, adding that Gov. Umahi will soon regret his moves to the APC.

He said, “I am sure that APC is going to disappoint him. He want to use the structure of PDP and APC and we said we cannot allow it.

“After our interaction with senior persons in Ebonyi state, they came to assure us that they are not part of the game and that they are not going with the governor.

“I want us to be united because people are still willing to join the PDP” Jibrin stated”.

Also in his address, National Chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus urged members of the National Assembly to work towards the amendment of the electoral which is the only gateway to credible polls.

“Transparency under the APC is not visible with the current electoral act”. He urged members of NASS to push for the amendment and passage of the electoral act” he said.

Present at the NEC meeting were all the 13 PDP except Enugu and State governors that were represented by their deputies.

Others are Former Senate President, Iyorchia Ayu, Anyim Pius Anyim, David Mark.

Others include Senate Majority Leader, Sen. Eyinnaya Abaribe, House Minority Leader Kingsley Chinda, Sen. Ike Ekweremmadu and many former governors.