Gov. Uzodimma Orders Nationwide Recovery of ITC Assets

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma has authorized the recovery of all the assets belonging to the Imo Transport Company, ITC, in the thirty-six states of the Federation.

The governor gave the order on Tuesday while inaugurating an eight-member ITC asset recovery committee at the Government House in Owerri.

In his speech, Uzodimma charged them to carry out the operation in all the states of the federal where ITC assets.

Uzodimma explained that the move was made because ITC properties had been hijacked by dubious persons.

“We have tasked the representatives of the newly inaugurated Interim Management Committee of Imo State Transport Corporation (ITC) to with haste, go after all of the company’s stolen properties, retrieve them from anywhere located,” the governor said.

Furthermore, “I would wish for the committee to reclaim and rehabilitate all ITC-owned abandoned structures wherever they are situated”, he added.

Members of the Committee include Mr. Onyekachi Ibezim (Chairman), Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Kazeem Adefisoye, Mr. Chibuzor Nwoke, Chief Emmanuel Ndukwe.

Others are Mr. Nwogu Emeka Mathew, Mr. Kenneth Nwachukwu, Princess Chioma Okafor and Mr. Vitalis Ugochukwu were among the members of Governor Uzodimma’s Recovery Committee.