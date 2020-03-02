Gov Uzodinma denies installing emir in Imo

Governor Hope Uzodinma of IMO State, on Sunday denied installing an emir in the state.

He spoke in Abuja yesterday during the 2020 first plenary meeting of the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria with the theme: “The Word of God: A Lamp to My Feet and a Light to my Path.”

He said: “We should shun everything that will bring division in the society. There are more people from the east that are also Muslims and some Muslims were born in the east and do not know any other place apart from the east.”

On his chances of victory in the today’s hearing of the application for the review of the Supreme Court judgment on his election victory, Uzodinma said: “I’m not a member of the appeal panel, but we pray to God and tomorrow will take care of itself.”

He cautioned against politicisation of the current security challenges in Nigeria, describing terrorism as a global problem.