Gov. Uzodinma Speaks On 100 Days In Office

The Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma held a broadcast on the 27th of April to Speak on his 100 days of administration as Governor of the state, since his swearing in on the 15th of January 2020

In his broadcast he stated that he started work immediately after his swearing in, as there was no time to celebrate his victory due to the sorry condition the state was when he assumed office. Uzodinma.

Gov Uzodinma expressed his gratitude to God, for the opportunity to contribute the states invaluable quota to the good governance of the state and its long suffering masses and explained that the desperate attempts by political jobbers to turn back the clock failed because of the masses commitment to turn things around for the better.

