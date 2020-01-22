Gov Wike denies calling for Secondus sack

Rivers State Government has denied reports in the social media that the state Governor, Mr. Nyesom Wike, insulted the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

A statement issued in Port Harcourt yesterday by the state Commissioner for Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim, noted that the authors of the ‘fake news’ quoted the governor as saying that PDP has gone totally insane.

“Those who are close to the governor know that he has very high regards for the leadership of the PDP, and as an accomplished legal practitioner, he will never use such an uncouth language to talk about a party he has laboured selflessly to build,” he said.

Nsirim stated that Wike never berated the PDP for staging a protest against the Supreme Court judgement that ousted Hon. Emeka Ihedioha from office as Imo State governor.

According to him, “It is laughable that mischief makers think they can use fake news to whittle down the rising political profile of Wike.

“We make bold to say that Wike remains a strong pillar, committed and loyal party man, who should not be associated with a call to sack the National Chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus.

“This is the handiwork of moles within the party who will stop at nothing to discredit a man who has given his all to a party he loves so dearly.”

He, therefore, urged members of the public to disregard the ‘fake news’ circulating in the social media, “because it has no iota of truth in it.”