Gov Zulum Shares N65m Among Widows, Others In Rann

Borno Governor Babagana Umara Zulum flew N65 m in cash to Rann on Saturday for vital humanitarian needs at the headquarters of Kala-Balge, Nigeria’s most remote local government district, located in the central part of the state.

Zulum’s visit was the fifth of a comparable humanitarian trip to Kala-Balge since he took office in May 2019.

Due to a flooded road resulting from a dam discharged in Central Africa, Rann, headquarters of Kala-Balge, was cut off from the rest of Borno, trapping Nigerians there and refusing them access to their farms that are similarly flooded.

For livelihoods, villagers often buy food supplies from a border village in the neighbouring Cameroon Republic.

Zulum oversaw the N65 million cash distribution to families of 8,000 widows and some needy residents in Rann during Saturday’s trip to allow them to purchase food and other basic needs from the Cameroonian border village.

Between N5,000 and N10,000 cash was given to each family (household) in the community because there is no banking service in Rann.

Each received N10,000 from 5,000 male householders, while each received N5,000 and 10k bags of rice from 3,000 of their female counterparts.

On June 9 and December 8, 2019, Zulum was in Rann, and returned in February and June 2020.