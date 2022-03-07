Government Degree College Chichawatni launches tree planting campaign

Chichawatni ( The Breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt ) MNA Rai Murtaza Iqbal has started a tree planting campaign with his own hands at Government Degree College Chichawatni.

According to details, the students of the college has received special guests Rai Murtaza Iqbal Khan, Barrister Rai Muhammad Iqbal Khan Leader Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, former Chairman Baldia Rana Muhammad Ajmal Khan, Director Colleges Masood Faridi, former Principal Government Degree College Professor Munir Ibn e Razmi, political and social personality Chaudhry Muhammad. Amjad Yasin, renowned Scholar Muhammad Abid Masood Dogar, General Secretary Anjuman e Shahrian, Rana Ahsan Sardar, Rao Kaleem and other distinguished guests are welcomed by showering flower petals on them.

Principal Commerce College Chichawatni Muhammad Asim Khan, Professor Muzaffar Warraich, Mirza Muhammad Tahir Assistant Director Colleges, Sheikh Muhammad Akmal Pasha and other college staff welcome the distinguished guests.

The special guest MNA Rai Murtaza Iqbal Khan starts the Clean and Green Pakistan campaign by planting trees with his own hands and the participants offer special prayers for the survival of Pakistan and protection from conspiracies.