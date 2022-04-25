Government Graduate College Sahiwal Holds Ramzan quiz competitions

Sahiwal ( The Breaking times – Arshad Farooq Butt )

On the direction of Principal Government Graduate College Sahiwal Prof. Dr. Mumtaz Ahmed, Ramzan quiz competitions were organized in the college.

In these competitions, the physics team came first while the mathematics team came second and third.

The competitions were organized by the History Society in which 15 teams comprising 45 students from all departments of the college participated.

Fiza Rashid started competitions with recitation of the Holy Quran. In the three stages of the competition, Ulfat Kausar, Amna Faras, Bilal Hashmat, Syeda Fatima Batool, Asim Maqsood, Ali Raza, Mubashir Ali, Ali Riaz, Huma Arafat, Ashwa Abbas, Asad, Raheel, Iqra and Fiza asked questions to the participating teams.

While Zahid Akbar, Raheen, Fatima Batool and Tahzeeb performed the duties of judges. The first position was won by the physics team which included Muhammad Abdullah, Muhammad Saqib and Israr Ahmed.

The second position was won by Team A from Mathematics Department which included Abdul Qayyum, Iqrar Ali and Aqsa Munir.

At the third place was team B from mathematics department which included Iram, Safa and Musab Jalal.

Principal Prof. Dr. Mumtaz Ahmed congratulated the students on this wonderful program and said that such educational competitions were the beauty of institutions.

He appreciated the efforts of the students and said that these activities ignite their creativity.

