Governor, 7 Others Die As Terrorist Detonates Bomb In Afghanistan

By Onwuka Gerald

The Taliban’s shadow governor for Afghanistan’s northern Faryab province, Mawlawi Wakil Ahmad and seven other militants were on Saturday killed by terrorists’ bomb.

The revelation was confirmed by the Police Spokesman for the province, Abdul Karim Yurash.

Yurash continued that all the seven militants, including the shadow governor were killed, and three others wounded when the bomb exploded in Dawlat Abad district.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, not even the Taliban militants who are active in parts of the Faryab province.

In another development, TOLO News reported that on Friday night, four members of a militant group, as well as their commander, were killed in a clash against Taliban forces in Bati Kot district of Nangarhar province.