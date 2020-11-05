Governor Abiodun Gives Council Polls Update

The Governor of Ogun State Dapo Abiodun, has given update about the long much-awaited local government election in Ogun State.

It was reported that Afolabi Afuape, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, once said the election would be held in 2021.

Instead, Gov Dapo has affirmed that the “local government election in the State is around the corner.”

Abiodun discloses that the election would commence as soon as the Ogun State Independent Electoral Commission (OGSIEC) is formed.

During an interactive Ogun Youth-Government townhall meeting, at the June 12 Cultural Centre, Kuto, Abeokuta, the Governor said “what the State would be having is not a selection process but an election”.

“We will soon be constituting the Ogun State Electoral Commission. The commission has to be established first because they are the ones that will be conducting the local government elections and this will happen sooner than later; and they will role out the timetable for the local government elections. So, I want to enjoin you to begin to work towards it,” Governor Abiodun added.

Governor Abiodun, while charging youths who may be interested in elective offices at the grassroots to start preparing for the election, also he urged them to show leadership by endearing themselves to their people and registering with political parties.

“In the process of an election, you have to begin to participate, register with a political party and begin to campaign. You have to show leadership. You have to demonstrate you are responsible. A local government Chairman is what they call a Mayor in America. It is a big position; you are the governor of a local government and you also have your own cabinet.

“You will not become a local government chairman by just talking or by agitating. You have to sell yourself to your people. You have to endear yourself to their heart, so if you want to become a local government chairman, the time is now to begin to find your way to your local government and begin to endear yourself into the heart of the people,” He stated.