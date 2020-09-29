Governor Abiodun Hails Laycon’s Big Brother Naija Lockdown Victory

Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun on Monday lauded the recent achievement of one of the indigenes of his State, popularly known as Laycon, for his win in the Big Brother Naija reality show.

“I am delighted to congratulate one of our own in Ogun State, Olamilekan Agbelesebioba, AKA @itslaycon for emerging winner of Big Brother Naija Lockdown”, he said in a Facebook statement.

Laycon, whose full name is Olamilekan Agbelese, won the TV reality show which started July 19, featuring 20 Housemates.

The program came to an end Sunday, as the organizers crowned the winner during the live grand finale show.

Laycon was announced winner while fellow housemate Dorathy came second place in the show.

The Ogun State Governor described Laycon as an achiever with other records, praising him as ‘brilliant’.

Abiodun further pledged support to the slim, dreadlocked favorite, citing him as a positive example to youths in the State, as well as globally.

“The pacesetter that you are, you have emerged one of the best in academic and social engagements, so this victory is aptly a confirmation of your brilliance, intellect and maturity.

“Our Administration will continue to support and empower the youth via numerous channels, towards inclusion, job creation, and the utility of our natural youthful energy.

“Youths of Ogun State, Nigeria, Africa and in fact the world over, see you as the face of positive revolution in the history of African entertainment”.

Laycon walked away with the grand price of N30 million cash, a two-bedroom apartment courtesy Revolution Plus, top of the range SUV from Nigerian automaker, Innoson Motors; trip to Dublin courtesy Guinness; home appliances courtesy Scanfrost, trip to Dubai packaged by Travelbeta; a year’s supply of Indomie noodles, Munch itandColgate toothpaste; a year’s supply of Pepsi branded chiller and trip to watch the UEFA Champions League finale; and brand new Oppo mobile smartphone.

The lockdown edition of the show had a total of 20 Housemates competing to win the grand prize, 15 of the housemates were evicted one after the other from the second week after the commencement of the show, leaving the top five to battle for the prize money on the grand finale.

For 71 days these contestants did their best captivate viewers whose choice it was to vote on a weekly basis to keep their favorite contestant in the show.