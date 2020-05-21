Governor Akeredolu Appoints Amotekun Corps Commander

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has approved the appointment of Chief Adetunji Olu Adeleye as the Corps Commander of the State’s Security Network Agency and Amotekun Corps.

According to a statement signed by Segun Ajiboye, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, other appointments approved are as follow:

Mrs. Toyin Akinmoyo- Senior Special Assistant (Women Affairs) Mr Bosun Oladimeji- Senior Special Assistant (Publication) Hon. Albert Akintoye- Senior Special Assistant (Public Utilities)

The Governor wished the new appointees success in their various assignments.