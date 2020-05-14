0 comments

Governor Akeredolu Meets Young Artist Who Drew His Portrait, Offers Him Scholarship

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state, has finally met with Adefeniku Imole, a young boy, who drew his portrait.

BreakingTimes recalls that Akeredolu had on Monday taken to his social media page to ask about the whereaboutsof the gifted kid after Mary Ogunga, a Twitter user, shared a portrait of the governor drawn by him on the micro-blogging platform.

In a new development on Tuesday, the governor announced that he has met with the young artist.

He went on to describe the SS 2 student of Greater Tomorrow Secondary School in Okitipupa as a talented kid with promising future ahead of him.

Akeredolu also revealed that Imole told him that his dream has been to meet the governor some day.

“I met with Adefeniku today. He lives with his family in Okitipupa. He said his dream was for him to meet the Governor some day. A vibrant young man with a bright future ahead of him. Thanks to Twitter and @mary_ogunga for helping him realise his dream,” he wrote on Twitter.

The scholarship award was announced in a short video shared via the Governor’s Twitter handle, yesterday.

Watch below:

