Governor El-Rufai Lifts Curfew In Kaduna State

Nasir El-Rufai, The Executive Governor of Kaduna State, has lifted the curfew imposed on all the local government areas of the state with immediate effect.

Samuel Aruwan, the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, disclosed this on Wednesday in a statement issued in Kaduna.

According to Aruwan, heads of security agencies have been notified of the development, stating security surveillance and patrol will continue.

Governor El-Rufai had imposed the curfew during the #EndSARS protests against police brutality which causes unrest across the state.

The Commissioner reiterated that the state government and security agencies will not condone acts which may lead to a breakdown of law and order, under any guise.

Similarly, He urged citizens to go about their lawful activities and to report any observed threats, suspicious movements and security breaches to the Kaduna State Security Operations.