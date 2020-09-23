Governor Lalong Greets Rochas Okorocha At 58

Governor Simon Bako Lalong of Plateau State has congratulated former Governor of Imo State, Owelle Rochas Okorocha on his 58th birthday on Tuesday.

This was contained in a press release signed by Dr. Makut Simon Macham, Director of Press and Public Affairs to the Governor of Plateau State.

Governor Lalong who is also Chairman of the Northern Governors Forum described Senator Okorocha as “a kind and pragmatic politician who has deployed his resources and opportunities in life to serving the people”.

Lalong said the former Governor of Imo State has endeared himself to the poor and vulnerable across the country through his acts of generosity and sacrifices even before he got into public office.

He also acknowledged the contributions of Owelle Rochas to the growth and development of Nigeria’s democracy as well as the APC through his committed and consistent stand with the truth.

Governor Lalong particularly commended his contributions to the development of Plateau State in both economic, education and other sectors as he continues to maintain and cherish his affinity with the State which he considers his home.

While wishing him well, Lalong urged Owelle Rochas not to be deterred by challenges in the task of nation building as his wealth of experience and knowledge shall continue to be required.