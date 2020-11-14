Governor Obaseki Appoints Osarodion Ogie As SSG

By Seun Adeuyi

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, has approved the appointment of Osarodion Ogie Esq., as Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

This is Governor Obaseki’s first official appointment since he was inaugurated for second term on Thursday after his victory at the polls in September.

Obaseki had defeated Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in September 19 governorship election in the state.

In a tweet via his official Twitter handle, Governor Obaseki said this is the only political appointment to be made for now.

His tweet reads, “I have approved the appointment of Osarodion Ogie Esq., as Secretary to the State Government.

“This is the only political appointment to be made for now.

“All other appointments are deferred to the first week of February, 2021”

Ogie held the same post during the first tenure of Obaseki.

He came into political limelight in 2008 when the former governor, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole appointed him as his Chief of Staff.

Prior to his appointment, he coordinated the legal team that fought for Oshiomhole’s victory over Prof. Osarhiemen Okunbo governorship both at the Election Petitions Tribunal and the Court of Appeal.