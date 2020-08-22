Governor Obaseki Commissions Road Projects In Ekpoma, Assures More Infrastructure, Improved Security, Others

Mr. Godwin Obaseki, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Edo State Governor, on Friday, commissioned the 7.1km Idumebo-Ihumudumu-Royal Market Road and the 2.3km Ujoelen Road, in Ekpoma, Esan West Local Government Area (LGA).

The Senator Representing Edo Central Senatorial District, Clifford Ordia and the Member Representing Esan Federal Constituency, Joe Ediowele, who commissioned the roads on behalf of the governor, both thanked the him for constructing the road, which they say, will add value to the economic life of the people in the area.

They said, “These roads used to be a nightmare for the people in these areas. The construction of these roads is a blessing to the people of Esan land. We are all happy because this is a great achievement for our people.”

Meanwhile, Obaseki assured the people of Ward 2, Ujiogba, in Esan West LGA that his administration will continue to pursue more infrastructural projects and establish a police post to address the security challenge facing the people.

“Insecurity is a problem here. I will build a police station in Ujiogba to check criminal activities in the area. The security of lives and property of the people is my priority and focus.

“Road is another problem the people of this area are facing. I will construct the Ekpoma-Ujiogba Road as the contract for the road has already been awarded. The bad road obstructs transportation of agricultural produce as the people here are farmers.

“My administration will ensure we support you people to go into mechanised farming which will bring empowerment to the people. I will upgrade your school and make it a demonstration school for the college of education,” the governor said while addressing a crowd of supporters during his reelection campaign in the LGA.

Urging the people to vote for the PDP to enable him continue with his administration’s developmental projects in the area, Obaseki said the governorship election is about moving the state forward, and stressed that his administration is ready to consolidate on the achievements of his first term.