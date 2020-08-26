Governor Obaseki Commissions Solar-Powered Borehole In Utekon Community, Assures More Projects [PHOTOS]

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, yesterday, commissioned a solar-powered borehole in Utekon Community, Ovia North East Local Government Area (LGA).

The governor while commissioning the project, promised to execute more developmental projects in the area if reelected for a second term.

Senator representing Edo South Senatorial District, Matthew Urhoghide, facilitated the borehole, built with five fetching points.

The event took place during the reelection campaign rally of the governor and his deputy and running mate, Philip Shaibu, in the LGA.

Facilitator of the project, Senator Urhoghide, who spoke on behalf of the governor, urged residents of the community to come out en masse to cast their ballot for PDP in the September 19, 2020 governorship poll, assuring them that the governor will ensure the overall development of the area.

“The Governor is here to seek your blessings and votes ahead of the September 19, 2020 gubernatorial election in the state. This is small compared to what the governor will do for you people when he returns as governor,” he said.

