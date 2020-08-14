Governor Obaseki Condemns Attack On Campaign Train In Oshiomhole’s Hometown

Govemor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has condemned the attack on his campaign train by hoodlums stationed in Ward 10, Apana, Uzairue, Etsako West Local Government Area (LGA).

Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, former National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), hails from that area.

BREAKINGTIMES reports that the attack lasted for over five minutes as the security agents attached to the governor and the campaign train engaged in a gun battle with the hoodlums hired by APC to disrupt the Apana rally.

The hoodlums abandoned their motorcycles and took to their heels as they were overpowered by the governor’s security agents.

The campaign resumed after normalcy was restored.

“You see what has happened now, Oshiomhole allegedly hired thugs to attack us so that we will not campaign in Apana.

“It’s a shame that someone from this area can’t fix roads for his people. This road, Apana-Iriakho, leads to the house of Lucky James and has not been fixed, but by October, I will bring bulldozers to commence the construction of the road.

“We will improve the healthcare system in this area, improve the Auchi General Hospital and open the one at Otuo; we will bring real empowerment to the people and improve agriculture through provision of seedlings, fertilizer and loans,” Governor Obaseki said while reacting.

Similarly, Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu, Deputy Governor, while urging the people never to be afraid or intimidated by any attack, called on them to use their Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) to vote out APC come September 19, 2020 governorship election in the state.