Governor Obaseki Admits N-Power Beneficiary Into EdoSTAR Teaching Fellows Programme

A beneficiary of the N-Power programme in Edo State, Ruth Ani, has been issued an Executive Waiver by the state Governor, Godwin Obaseki, to be admitted as the pioneer candidate in the Edo Supporting Teachers to Achieve Results (Edo STAR) Teaching Fellows Programme.

The governor made the announcement on World Teachers Day.

According to him, the (Edo STAR) Teaching Fellows Programme is a three-year intensive training and field experience programme for teachers and aspiring teachers who will be transited into the State Civil Service on completion of the programme.

He praised Ani for her dedication to work even when she was not an employee of the state government.

She was considered for the honour on the basis of her dedication and outstanding performance in Edo Basic Education Sector Transformation (EdoBEST) initiative in the wake of the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in the state.

Obaseki said the fellowship programme will “further institutionalise the EdoBEST programme. It is a unique 3-year Fellowship Programme, designed for teachers and aspiring teachers in Primary and Junior Secondary Schools.

“The STAR fellowship programme aims to train and groom a new generation of school teachers who are passionate, technologically-savvy, transformative and societally conscious about nation-building through education.”