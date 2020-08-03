Governor Obaseki Lauds Aikhomu As He Marks 65 Years, Gets Traditional Title

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, has celebrated Rear Admiral Joe Aikhomu on his 65th birthday and the conferment of a prestigious traditional title on him by HRH Alhaji W. O. Momodu JP, Okaijesan of Esanland, and Ojirrua of Irrua.

Obaseki, in a statement, described Aikhomu as a well-accomplished naval officer, “who has conquered the world of the seas.”

“I congratulate Rear Admiral Joe Aikhomu on his 65th birthday celebration and the conferment of a prestigious traditional title on him by the Okaijesan of Esanland and Ojirrua of Irrua, HRH Alhaji W.O. Momodu JP,” the statement read partly.

“A well-accomplished naval officer, Aikhomu remains a rare-breed who conquered the world of the seas and continues to serve as a beacon of excellence to all.

“We celebrate him as he adds another year and join the entire Esanland in acknowledging his service to humanity and for showcasing the indomitable Edo spirit to the world,” it added.