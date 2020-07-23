Governor Obaseki Pays Workers’ July Salaries, Pension

As part of efforts by the Edo State Government to ensure the wellbeing and welfare of workers in the state, the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration has paid civil and public servants’ July 2020 salaries, as well as pension for retirees.

This was disclosed by Mr. Crusoe Osagie, Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, in a statement, on Thursday.

According to the Governor’s aide, the state government ensured early payment of salaries and pension to cushion the challenges associated with the coronavirus pandemic and to support Muslim faithful who are set to celebrate the Eid-El Kabir festivities.

The statement read partly: “The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki has directed the payment of pension and salaries of workers in the state and today, 23rd of July, all civil and public servants have been paid their salaries. This is despite the economic setbacks that have bedeviled the Nigerian economy and other parts of the world amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“It is also a way for the government to identify with the Muslim faithful for the Sallah celebrations. So, the gesture is timed to ensure that our Muslim brothers and sisters are well-catered for during the Sallah festivities amid COVID-19 pandemic.”

Osagie further said that the Governor Obaseki-led administration remains committed to the welfare of workers in the state.

He added: “Several reforms have been carried out in the Edo State civil service, including world-class trainings for the workers, revamp of their work environment, timely payment of salary and the migration of work culture from analogue to digital platform for efficiency.”